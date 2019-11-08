Gamecocks to host Appalachian State in must-win game

COLUMBIA, SC – NOVEMBER 2: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina (4-5) is home to Appalachian State (7-1) Saturday night in a contest that could be a must-win game for USC relative to their potential bowl eligibility.

With remaining games at Texas A&M and at home against unbeaten rival Clemson, the math is pretty simple for a Gamecocks team that will be without top rusher Tavien Feaster (625 YDS, 5 TDs) due to a groin issue.

Running back Rico Dowdle, lost in the game against Florida with a leg injury, is scheduled to return, according to head coach Will Muschamp.

Appalachian State lost for the first time this season last Thursday when it dropped a home game to Sun Belt Conference rival Georgia Southern, 24-21.