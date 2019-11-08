Gamecocks to host Appalachian State in must-win game

USC Gamecocks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC – NOVEMBER 2: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina (4-5) is home to Appalachian State (7-1) Saturday night in a contest that could be a must-win game for USC relative to their potential bowl eligibility.

With remaining games at Texas A&M and at home against unbeaten rival Clemson, the math is pretty simple for a Gamecocks team that will be without top rusher Tavien Feaster (625 YDS, 5 TDs) due to a groin issue. 

Running back Rico Dowdle, lost in the game against Florida with a leg injury, is scheduled to return, according to head coach Will Muschamp.
Appalachian State lost for the first time this season last Thursday when it dropped a home game to Sun Belt Conference rival Georgia Southern, 24-21.

  • COLUMBIA, SC – NOVEMBER 2: Running back Deshaun Fenwick #14 of the South Carolina Gamecocks runs the ball through traffic during the fourth quarter of their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
  • COLUMBIA, SC – NOVEMBER 2: Members of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
  • COLUMBIA, SC – NOVEMBER 2: Wide receiver Xavier Legette #17 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates with running back Kevin Harris #20 of the South Carolina Gamecocks and wide receiver Josh Vann #6 of the South Carolina Gamecocks after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
  • COLUMBIA, SC – NOVEMBER 2: Head coach Will Muschamp of the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store