COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced today. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

This will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).

South Carolina is home this week hosting top-ranked Georgia, while Charlotte plays at Georgia State.

Here is the entire SEC television schedule for games on Saturday, Sept. 24:

Bowling Green at Mississippi State 12:00ET SEC NETWORK

Missouri at Auburn 12:00 ET ESPN

Kent State at Georgia 12:00 ET SECN+/ESPN+

Florida at Tennessee 3:30 ET CBS

Tulsa at Ole Miss 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington) 7:00 ET ESPN

Northern Illinois at Kentucky 7:00 ET ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Alabama 7:30 ET SEC Network

Charlotte at South Carolina 7:30 ET ESPNU

New Mexico at LSU 7:30 ET SECN+/ESPN+