COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced today. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
This will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
South Carolina is home this week hosting top-ranked Georgia, while Charlotte plays at Georgia State.
Here is the entire SEC television schedule for games on Saturday, Sept. 24:
Bowling Green at Mississippi State 12:00ET SEC NETWORK
Missouri at Auburn 12:00 ET ESPN
Kent State at Georgia 12:00 ET SECN+/ESPN+
Florida at Tennessee 3:30 ET CBS
Tulsa at Ole Miss 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington) 7:00 ET ESPN
Northern Illinois at Kentucky 7:00 ET ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Alabama 7:30 ET SEC Network
Charlotte at South Carolina 7:30 ET ESPNU
New Mexico at LSU 7:30 ET SECN+/ESPN+