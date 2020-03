South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson (3) drives to the basket during a semifinal match against Arkansas at the Southeastern conference women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – No. 1 South Carolina will play No. 9 Mississippi State in the SEC Championship Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs beat Kentucky 77-59 Saturday after the Gamecocks defeated No. 25 Arkansas 90-64 in the semifinal behind Destanni Henderson’s career-high 21 points.

USC will be competing for its fifth championship title in six years.