Gamecocks trounce Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Keyshawn Bryant had his first double-double of the season and South Carolina’s defense smothered Georgia in the Gamecocks’ 83-59 win. Bryant finished with 19 points, a season-high 10 rebounds and a career-best tying three steals. Jermain Couisnard added 18 points. Bryant scored all his 11 first-half points during a 21-4 run that gave South Carolina (4-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) the lead for good, and made it 32-19 when Lawson hit a 3-pointer with 3:17 left before the break. K.D. Johnson scored 13 points for Georgia (9-6, 2-6). The Bulldogs made just 4 of 26 from 3-point range in their lowest scoring game of the season. Bryant, a 6-foot-6 junior who missed most of December and half of January for undisclosed reasons, is averaging 22.0 points in four games since returning.

