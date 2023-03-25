COLUMBIA – Michael Braswell’s infield single combined with a throwing error capped a four-run ninth inning in a come-from-behind, 9-8 win over Missouri to open a three-game SEC series Friday night (March 24) at Founders Park.

Gavin Casas opened the ninth with a walk. After a groundout, Ethan Petry reached on a strikeout with a wild pitch. Missouri’s Zach Franklin retired the next batter but then hit Talmadge LeCroy to load the bases. Caleb Denny cut the Missouri lead to 8-7 with a two-run single to right. Pinch hitter Jonathan French then singled through the right side to tie the game at eight. Braswell then stepped to the plate and won it with the infield single to short.

Carolina had a 4-0 lead on Will McGillis’ grand slam. Luke Mann hit the first of three home runs to cut the lead in half but Ethan Petry’s 10th home run made it 5-2. Missouri scored six unanswered as Mann drove in six runs with his three home runs.

Austin Williamson earned the win in relief, striking out the side in the top of the ninth. Will Sanders pitched 3.1 innings, allowing five runs on two hits with five strikeouts and six walks. James Hicks struck out five in 2.2 innings of relief while Eli Jones had a pair of strikeouts in an inning of work.

McGillis and Petry each had two hits with McGillis driving in four. Denny had two RBI in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina had a walk-off win for the first time since April 28, 2022, against Alabama in a 6-5 win.

Carolina now has three players with 10 or more home runs. Gavin Casas has 12 while Will McGillis and Ethan Petry both have 10.

Carolina struck out 15 Tigers in the win.

Carolina had its second sellout of the season tonight. The Clemson game on March 5 also was sold out.

Williamson now has seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in six appearances.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Missouri play game two of their three-game series Saturday afternoon (March 25) at 4 p.m.