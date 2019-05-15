Gamecocks Walk-Off Upstate

USC Athletics

OLUMBIA, S.C. – Freshman Jonah Beamon’s single to left scored pinch runner Jacob English and gave the University of South Carolina baseball team a 1-0 win over USC Upstate Tuesday night (May 14) in the final game of 2019 at Founders Park.

Gage Hinson, who earned the win on the mound on his birthday, got out of a bases-loaded one-out jam in the top of the ninth, setting up Beamon’s heroics. Freshman Wes Clarke started the inning with a double to the wall in center field. After a flyout and a foul out, Beamon hit a sharp grounder off the Upstate shortstop and into left field for the game-winning hit.

Carolina had seven hits on the night, three from Clarke, who also caught for the second time this season. Beamon added a pair of hits in the win while Nick Neville and Brady Allen had singles.

Parker Coyne struck out six in a five-inning start. He allowed just three hits in his outing. Sawyer Bridges and Wesley Sweatt each pitched a scoreless frame in the win. Trey Van Der Weide went the distance for Upstate, striking out five and allowing seven hits and a run with three walks in 8.2 innings.

GAMECHANGER

Beamon’s walk-off hit was Carolina’s fifth this season.

KEY STAT

Wes Clarke had two doubles on the night, including the one to start the bottom of the ninth inning.

NOTABLE

The Gamecocks end the home schedule with an 18-15 record.

Carolina has won all 13 meetings against USC Upstate.

This is Carolina’s first 1-0 win since May 13, 2018, in a win over Missouri.

Coyne has struck out six on three occasions in his career.

UP NEXT

Carolina opens a big three-game SEC series at No. 5 Mississippi State Thursday night (May 16) at 6:30 p.m. CDT (7:30 p.m. EDT) at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss.