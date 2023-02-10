AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the start in a game sandwiched between a pair of top-5 matchups. They were coming off an 81-77 win over No. 4 UConn and host No. 3 LSU on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston had 10 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina before exiting with 8:54 left to end a string of eight straight double-doubles. Victaria Saxton scored six of the Gamecocks’ first eight points and finished with 10. Kierra Fletcher had nine points and five assists.

South Carolina outrebounded Auburn 50-26 and had 11 players score.

Sydney Shaw tied her career high with 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers to lead the Tigers (13-10, 3-8). Auburn played without its top scorer and rebounder Aicha Coulibaly, who sat out with a leg injury. Mar’shaun Bostic added 10 points.

No. 2 scorer Honesty Scott-Grayson was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

South Carolina doubled up Auburn in the first half, 42-21, after scoring the first eight points of the second quarter.

It didn’t get closer.

The Gamecocks made 34 of 69 shots (49.3%). Auburn was 19-of-61 shooting (31.1%) against the nation’s top scoring defense.

Notables