Gamecocks Wonnum & Brunson Taken on Final Day of NFL Draft to Give USC 4 Players Selected Overall

USC SID –
University of South Carolina senior defensive end Dennis “D.J.” Wonnum was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 11th pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 117th player selected overall.
Wonnum became the first Gamecock selected by the Vikings since Jasper Brinkley was selected in the fifth round of the 2009 draft.
University of South Carolina senior linebacker T.J. Brunson was selected by the New York Giants with the 24th pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 238th pick overall.
Brunson became the first Gamecock selected by the Giants since tight end Jerell Adams was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.
Brunson becomes the fourth Gamecock to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, joining Javon Kinlaw (first round to San Francisco), Bryan Edwards (third round to Las Vegas) and D.J. Wonnum (fourth round to Minnesota). The four selections are the most for South Carolina since the 2015 Draft that saw A.J. Cann, Mike Davis, Corey Robinson and Rory “Busta” Anderson selected.