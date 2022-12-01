WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55.

Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams added four more 3-pointers and finished with 18 points while Ricky Lindo Jr. had 15 points.

Chico Carter Jr., who missed the Gamecocks’ previous game, scored 13 points with three 3-pointers.

Freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II, who came in averaging over 17 points per game, finished with 11 on 4-of-17 shooting

