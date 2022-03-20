COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and 16 rebounds as top-seeded South Carolina had to ride its strong defense to a 49-33 win over Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks again held an opponent without a field goal in the second quarter and Miami shot just 24% for the game. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley advanced to her eighth-straight Sweet 16 and ninth overall in ten tournament appearances.

The Gamecocks led all the way through this ugly one, but shooting only 30%, they could never really pull away. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi of Miami led all scorers with 15 points.

The 6-foot-4 forward only shot 3-pointers, going 5-of-11.