South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) reaches for a ball over Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) as forward Justin Gorham, left, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) โ€” Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and No. 10 Houston rallied for a 77-67 win over South Carolina.ย

The Gamecocks led Houston 35-31 at the break, but the Cougars rallied to outscore USC 46-32 in the second half.

Justin Minaya paced the Gamecocks with 13 points. Jermaine Cousinard and Keyshawn Bryant each added ten points in the loss.

South Carolina drops to 1-2 on the season.