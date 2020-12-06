Harris reaches one thousand, but Gamecocks fall to Wildcats in season finale

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Gamecocks dropped their season finale to Kentucky, 41-18 Saturday night in Lexington.

Kevin Harris rushed for 210 yards and a score, becoming the first Gamecock to reach the one-thousand-yard mark since Mike Davis in 2013. The sophomore finished with 1,138 yards rushing this season. Rashad Amos added 60 yards on the ground.

Freshman quarterback Luke Doty completed 11 of 25 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown to one interception in the loss.

Kentucky produced 492 total yards of offense, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Akim Rose Jr. each amassing the century mark. Rodriguez Jr. scored three touchdowns in the win.

South Carolina ends its season 2-8. Kentucky finishes at 4-6.