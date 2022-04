Former Byrnes Rebel & Citadel forward Hayden Brown announced on social media Saturday afternoon that he will play his 6th and final season of college eligibility at South Carolina next season.

This past season at The Citadel, Brown averaged 18.8 PPG & 9.5 RPG.

He told 7News that he looks forward to playing in the SEC in what he anticipates will be the most challenging year of his basketball career.