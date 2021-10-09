Hooker throws three TDs, leads Tennessee past South Carolina

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he’s chased by South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WSPA) — Hendon Hooker threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a 45-20 Southeastern Conference victory over South Carolina.

The Volunteers led 38-0 in the second quarter before the Gamecocks staged a recovery. USC finally got on the board late in the second quarter on a six-yard Kevin Harris rushing touchdown. He finished with a team-high 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Gamecocks then rattled off 13 unanswered points on a Kai Kroeger to Payton Mangrum 44-yard touchdown followed by a Harris goal line score in the fourth quarter to make 35-20. But Tennessee’s lead proved to be too much to overcome.

Vols’ running back Tiyon Evans rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown before leaving midway through the third quarter with an injury. Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty finished 19 of 31 for 167 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Meanwhile the South Carolina defense gave up 472 total yards.

Next up for the Gamecocks is a home game against Vanderbilt Saturday, October 16.