Horn runs fast at USC Pro Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn put on a sizzling show for NFL evaluators at the school’s pro day on Wednesday. Horn is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back who ran a time of 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Horn is projected as a first-round NFL draft pick next month. Horn said he believes he’s the best defender in the draft.

The biggest question for Horn was about the end of last season when he opted out of the final three games after coach Will Muschamp’s firing.

Horn said illnesses in his family made him want to spend his time before draft preparation with them.

Area natives Shi Smith (Union Co.) and Tavien Feaster (Spartanburg), who returned after going undrafted a year ago, were second fastest in the 40 at 4.43.

