Hot-shooting Auburn wallops South Carolina 109-86

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 24 points with four 3-pointers, Sharife Cooper had a double-double by halftime and Auburn resoundingly thwacked South Carolina 109-86 for its first win on the Gamecocks home floor since 2014.

Keyshawn Bryant scored 24 points for South Carolina, with AJ Lawson adding 23 and Jermaine Couisnard 16.

The Gamecocks (3-5, 1-3) have now lost three in a row.

Auburn put up its most points in a Southeastern Conference road win in program history. Cooper scored 16 points and had 12 assists. Jaylin Williams scored 18 points with seven rebounds, JT Thor added 14 points and seven rebounds and Devan Cambridge scored 10.

Up next for the Gamecocks is a home game against Georgia on Wednesday, January 27.

