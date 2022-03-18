Columbia –

Former Byrnes Rebel, Jaylan Foster, was among the 11 Gamecocks who went through USC Pro Timing Day in Columbia Friday morning in front of 50 scouts representing 31 NFL teams.

Foster played his freshman season at Gardner-Webb and then walked on at South Carolina in 2017. After patiently waiting and working, he became a scholarship player to start the 2020 season.

This past season, Foster led the Gamecocks defense with 96 tackles and 5 interceptions while also adding 5 tackles for loss and a couple of sacks.