Kentucky wins at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Matt Ruffolo made three field goals to help Kentucky beat South Carolina 16-10. Despite its three turnovers, Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) beat South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) for the seventh time in eight years, and set up a collision course toward next week’s matchup at home against No. 11 Florida. Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 144 yards on 26 carries for the Wildcats. Will Levis was 15-of-22 passing for 102 yards and threw an interception. Luke Doty was 17-of-25 passing for 158 yards for South Carolina. Kevin Harris was held to just 38 yards rushing on 12 carries.

