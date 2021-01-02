Lawson scores 25, SC wins first outing in 28 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — AJ Lawson scored 25 points and made two clinching free throws in the closing seconds as South Carolina held off Florida A&M 78-71, as the Gamecocks played for the first time in 28 days.

Jermaine Couisnard added 15 points, five assists and four steals, Justin Minaya picked up his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Justin Speer scored 14 of his career-high 21 points in the second half, hitting four straight from the floor as Florida A&M rallied from seven points down into a late lead.