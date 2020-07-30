Leading hoops scorer AJ Lawson returning to South Carolina

Seven University of South Carolina football players have been named to the four preseason All-SEC squads, as selected by Phil Steele Publications, it was announced today. The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson, Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu on the second team, Ernest Jones and Nick Muse on the third team and Shi Smith and Kingsley Enagbare on the fourth-team squad. Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts. A returning starter at left tackle, Hutcherson worked primarily at guard in the spring, a position he has played extensively in his career. Horn, a 6-1, 205-pound junior cornerback from Alpharetta, Ga., has collected 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons. He was a member of the 2018 SEC All-Freshman team and was considered the team's Most Productive Player on defense as a true freshman. Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound defensive back from Bossier City, La., was an AP second-team All-SEC selection a year ago. He led the team with four interceptions, including three in the upset win over third-ranked Georgia. A starter in 14-consecutive games, Mukuamu was named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list. Jones, a 6-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Ga., is the vocal leader of the Gamecock defense. He posted a team-high 97 tackles a season ago, 20 more than any other player on the squad, while ranking fourth in the SEC with 8.1 tackles per game from his MIKE linebacker position. Muse, a 6-4, 250-pound senior tight end is in his second year with the Gamecocks after transferring from William & Mary. In his first season at Carolina, he hauled in 17 passes for 158 yards in eight games before suffering an ACL injury. Smith, 5-10, 190-pound senior, is the Gamecocks' top returning receiver. He logged 43 receptions for 489 yards a season ago, and owns 117 career catches for 1,571 yards and nine touchdowns. He enters his final season ranked in a tie for 12th on the school's all-time receptions list. Enagbare is a 6-4, 275-pound junior defensive lineman who has shown a knack for rushing the quarterback. "JJ" collected 3.5 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss along with three quarterback hurries a season ago, primarily in a backup role.