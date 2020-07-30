Leading hoops scorer AJ Lawson returning to South Carolina

USC Gamecocks

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina’s AJ Lawson speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top scorer and rebounder AJ Lawson is withdrawing from the NBA draft to play another season in college.

Lawson announced his decision on social media Wednesday. He averaged 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds last season, both team highs.

Lawson thanked the pro teams he met with and said he was excited to return to the Gamecocks for his junior season.

Lawson is a 6-foot-6 guard from Toronto who started all 31 games last year before the coronavirus pandemic ended South Carolina’s season before the Southeastern Conference tournament.

