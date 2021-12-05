Leveque leads balanced South Carolina past Georgetown 80-65

USC Gamecocks

by: Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wildens Leveque scored 14 points, nine South Carolina players scored and the balanced Gamecocks defeated Georgetown 80-65.

Leveque made 6 of 8 shots for the Gamecocks, who improved to 5-0 at home. Keyshawn Bryant and James Reese V each added 11 points with Bryant also having a team-leading eight rebounds.

Donald Carey led the Hoyas with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Aminu Mohammed added 17 points and eight rebounds. Dante Harris scored 13 with six assists.

The Gamecocks are now 6-2 on the season. They next take on Florida State Sunday, December 12.

