Leveque scores 12 as USC rolls past Allen, 110-51

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wildens Leveque scored 12 points in 11 minutes of play and South Carolina overwhelmed NAIA-member Allen University 110-51 on Tuesday night.

It was the largest margin of victory for South Carolina since a 53-point (108-55) win over Furman during the 1967-68 season. The Gamecocks, who had not scored 100 points in a game since the 2007-08 season, have done it twice this season. They improved to 48-1 all-time when topping the century mark.

Leveque sank 5 of 6 shots from the floor for the Gamecocks (8-2), who shot 54% overall. Devin Carter came off the bench to contribute 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reserve Brandon Martin finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Mike Green hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Keyshawn Bryant had 10 points.

Carter scored nine points in the first half as the Gamecocks took a 51-22 lead into intermission. South Carolina topped 100 on Green’s 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining in the game. The Gamecocks finished with 31 assists – the second best in school history. South Carolina had 33 assists in a win over Georgia Southern in 1976.

Jaylen Green led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, while Andre Baker scored 11.

South Carolina dominated the boards 59-20 and outscored Allen 60-14 in the paint. The Yellow Jackets made just 20 of 62 shots (32.3%).

KEY STATS

> South Carolina shot 54 percent from the floor and held Allen to just a 32 percent clip.

> The Gamecocks won the battle on the boards, grabbing 59 rebounds compared to Allen’s 20 rebounds.

> The Gamecocks capitalized on the Yellow Jackets’ turnovers, scoring 23 points off Allen’s 14 turnovers.

> Carolina scored 60 points in the paint on Tuesday night and outscored Allen in the paint 60-14.

NOTABLES

> The Gamecocks’ 110 points is the most under coach Frank Martin . It’s the most points Carolina has scored since Dec. 21, 1995, when it beat The Citadel 112-61.

> All 15 Gamecocks that saw action on Tuesday night scored points. Wildens Leveque led Carolina with 12 points.

> The Gamecocks moved to 65-7 under Frank Martin when they score 80 or more points.

> Brandon Martin recorded his first career double-double. Martin scored 10 points and collected 11 rebounds.

> Martin also recorded a career high in assists with five.

> Mike Green scored a career-high 11 points in just seven minutes of action. Green made three shots from beyond three-point range.

> Carolina forced 14 turnovers on Tuesday night. The Gamecocks have forced at least 14 turnovers in each of their 10 games this season.

> The Gamecocks set the Colonial Life Arena record for most points scored by a men’s basketball team, beating out Auburn’s previous record of 109 points from Jan. 23.

> The Gamecocks improved to 6-0 at Colonial Life Arena.

UP NEXT

South Carolina travels to face Clemson on Saturday at Littlejohn Arena. Tip time for the matchup is set for 8 p.m. ET with Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Jordan Cornette (analyst) on the call for the ACC Network broadcast.