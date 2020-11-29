Liberty knocks off another SEC opponent in Gamecocks 78-62

South Carolina’s Jalyn McCreary, right, pressures Liberty’s Drake Dobbs, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/WSPA) — Kyle Rode scored 18 points and Liberty knocked off its second Southeastern Conference team in three days with a 78-62 victory over South Carolina at the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Flames made a program-record 19 3-pointers in an 84-73 win over Mississippi State on Thursday and sank eight more in the first half against the Gamecocks on Saturday on their way to a 43-26 halftime lead.

The lead remained in double figures in the second half as Liberty went to 4-1 in their last five games against SEC teams. AJ Lawson scored 12 points for South Carolina in its season opener and Seventh Woods tallied eight points in his Gamecocks debut.