Liberty knocks off another SEC opponent in Gamecocks 78-62

USC Gamecocks

by: Associated Press, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina’s Jalyn McCreary, right, pressures Liberty’s Drake Dobbs, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/WSPA) — Kyle Rode scored 18 points and Liberty knocked off its second Southeastern Conference team in three days with a 78-62 victory over South Carolina at the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Flames made a program-record 19 3-pointers in an 84-73 win over Mississippi State on Thursday and sank eight more in the first half against the Gamecocks on Saturday on their way to a 43-26 halftime lead.

The lead remained in double figures in the second half as Liberty went to 4-1 in their last five games against SEC teams. AJ Lawson scored 12 points for South Carolina in its season opener and Seventh Woods tallied eight points in his Gamecocks debut.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories