Luke Doty suffers foot sprain, status for week one is questionable, not season ending

Late in Friday’s practice, Gamecocks starting quarterback Luke Doty had his foot stepped on and suffered a foot sprain that has his status for the season opener in question.

Coach Beamer said Doty had multiple tests done on the injured foot, they will re-evaluate him in a couple of week, and right now it is a sprain that is not season ending.

Redshirt senior Jason Brown took first team reps in Saturday’s scrimmage and Dakereon Joyner also took some snaps at quarterback after spending most of the first week of practice at wide receiver.

