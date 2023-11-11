CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – B.J. Mack made the go-ahead basket with 20 seconds left and South Carolina prevented Virginia Tech from getting off a shot on its next possession and the Gamecocks beat the Hokies 79-77 on Friday night.

In the first game played between the programs since 1997, Myles Stute scored 21 points shooting 7 for 11 including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, Mack scored 19 and secured six rebounds, Talon Cooper and reserve Jacobi Wright each scored 12 and Meechie Johnson scored 11 for the Gamecocks (2-0).

On his game winner, Mack methodically backed down Mylyjael Poteat on the left side, drove to the baseline and converted the reverse layup. Following a Hokies (1-1) timeout, South Carolina disrupted a dribble-handoff attempt a few feet beyond the 3-point line to force a turnover to all but end it.

Mack missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with two seconds left, and an errant heave attempt by the Hokies sealed it.

Sean Pedulla scored 26 points, Hunter Catoor 13 and Lynn Kidd 12 for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies host Campbell on Wednesday. South Carolina hosts VMI on Monday.

