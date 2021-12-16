Martin says his roster is depleted ahead of Clemson game

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half during their game against the Houston Cougars at Colonial Life Arena on December 08, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

South Carolina has a chance to earn three wins in a week on Saturday night at Clemson but they’ll arrive with thinned ranks, head coach Frank Martin noted on his Thursday night radio show.

Martin says he’s down six players, due to either a COVID issue or injury, leaving him with 10 available. He did not specify which players were out.

Forward A.J. Wilson will miss two to three weeks, according to Martin, due to a knee injury he suffered Tuesday night against Allen while guard Jermaine Couisnard has missed recent action due to an ankle injury. Martin has not ruled him out for Saturday night.