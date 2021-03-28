Martin’s status at USC unclear after politicians intercede

There was nothing new from University of South Carolina athletics Saturday regarding the job status of head basketball coach Frank Martin after Martin received support from state politicians during the previous hours.
Two weeks ago, media reports indicated Martin was on the verge of being dismissed from a job he's held for nine seasons following a 6-15, COVID-impacted season.
Saturday, The State cited support from former state senator Joel Lourie and Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin following a query by state senator Darrell Jackson to USC president Bob Caslen Thursday at the State House in which Jackson essentially questioned the optics of potentially spending millions for the buyout of another head coach during this school year (Will Muschamp was more than $12 million to depart in the fall) instead of directing those funds elsewhere.
Martin guided the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017, the lone NCAA Tourney appearance to this point in his South Carolina tenure.