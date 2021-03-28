Martin’s status at USC unclear after politicians intercede

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston continues to be part of the 'National Player of the Year' race as the Wooden Award named her part of its All-American Team Friday.

Boston and the other four members of the team are the finalists for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy's.

Named National Player of the Year by The Athletic earlier this week, Boston is the only player to be named a finalist for both the Naismith Trophy and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. A finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, which she won last year, she is a First-Team All-America pick by the Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Boston closed the regular season with SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year honors and a spot on the All-SEC First Team. Among the nation's top 20 in blocks per game (2.7, 17th), rebounds per game (11.7, 13th) and offensive rebounds per game (4.1, 17th), she is sixth in the nation with 16 double-doubles through 28 games this season. She has pulled in double-digit rebounds in 22 times this season to average a double-double on the season. In 13 games against ranked opponents, she leads the Gamecocks in scoring (14.7 ppg) and rebounding (11.8 rpg). Her 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the SEC Tournament led the Gamecocks to their second-straight title and garnered Tournament MVP honors.

So far in two games of the NCAA Tournament, Boston is averaging 19.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in leading the Gamecocks to their seventh straight Sweet 16 appearance. She is shooting 53.8 percent from the field at the event.

The 45th annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the women's most outstanding college basketball player will take place on Mon., Apr. 5, on SportsCenter on ESPN.

In the NCAA Sweet 16, the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks will face fifth-seeded Georgia Tech on Sun., Mar. 28, at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team's social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on the women's basketball season.

2021 John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy's All-American TeamAliyah Boston, South CarolinaPaige Bueckers, UConnDana Evans, LouisvilleRhyne Howard, KentuckyNaLyssa Smith, Baylor