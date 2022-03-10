TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and 10th-seeded Mississippi State dominated the second half in beating seventh-seeded South Carolina 73-51 in a second-round SEC tournament game.

Smith was 8-of-14 shooting in collecting his fourth double-double this season for the Bulldogs, who will take on two-seed and ninth-ranked Tennessee in Friday’s quarterfinals. Iverson Molinar added 19 points.

Erik Stevenson scored 18 points, for the Gamecocks, who had only four field goals in the second half.

South Carolina now awaits a potential bid in the NIT.