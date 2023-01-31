COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points, Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 66-51 for its second SEC victory of the season.

Mississippi State, which was coming off an 81-74 victory over No. 11 TCU behind Smith’s career-high 27 points and 13 rebounds, posted back-to-back victories for the first time since opening the season 11-0.

Mississippi State closed the first half on an 11-4 run and opened the second by scoring six straight points for a 38-26 lead.

The Bulldogs extended it to 66-46 after making seven straight shots and holding South Carolina without a field goal for four-plus minutes.

The Gamecocks drop a sixth straight and fall to 8-14, 1-8.

