Missouri rides Badie to victory over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Badie rushed 34 times for 209 yards and a touchdown and Missouri held off South Carolina’s fourth-quarter charge to defeat the Gamecocks 31-28 on Saturday.

The Tigers built a 17-point lead when Badie scored on a 19-yard run with 12:31 left in the game. That’s when the opportunistic Gamecocks made things interesting by converting two Missouri turnovers into touchdowns and slicing the deficit to three points with 4:32 left.

But they never saw the ball again, thanks to Badie, who rushed for 63 yards on the final drive.

South Carolina will need to find a win over the next two games to become bowl-eligible. They host Auburn next Saturday, before taking on Clemson in Columbia in the regular season finale.