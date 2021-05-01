Mukuamu taken by Cowboys in 6th round

South Carolina defensive backs Israel Mukuamu (24) celebrates with J.T. Ibe (29) and R.J. Roderick (10) after intercepting a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga. South Carolina won 20-17 in double overtime. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLEVELAND, OH (Gamecocks Athletics) – University of South Carolina junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 43rd pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 227th pick overall in the 2021 draft.



At South Carolina’s Pro Day, the Bossier City, La. product measured in with a height of 6-4 1/8 and weighing 212 pounds. He posted a 36 1/2-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 9-11 and bench pressed 225 pounds 13 times.