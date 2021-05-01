Mukuamu taken by Cowboys in 6th round

USC Gamecocks

by: Gamecocks Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina defensive backs Israel Mukuamu (24) celebrates with J.T. Ibe (29) and R.J. Roderick (10) after intercepting a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga. South Carolina won 20-17 in double overtime. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLEVELAND, OH (Gamecocks Athletics) – University of South Carolina junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 43rd pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 227th pick overall in the 2021 draft.
 
At South Carolina’s Pro Day, the Bossier City, La. product measured in with a height of 6-4 1/8 and weighing 212 pounds. He posted a 36 1/2-inch vertical leap, broad jumped 9-11 and bench pressed 225 pounds 13 times.

Mukuamu becomes the fourth Gamecock selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, joining cornerback Jaycee Horn (1st round – Carolina), linebacker Ernest Jones (3rd round – Los Angeles Rams) and wide receiver Shi Smith (6th round – Carolina). Mukuamu is also the 31st Gamecock defensive back selected in the NFL Draft and the 16th since 2002.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store