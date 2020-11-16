Muschamp fired in midst of 5th season at South Carolina

Columbia, S.C. (USC Athletics) – University of South Carolina Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Sunday that Will Muschamp is no longer the head football coach, effective immediately. With this announcement, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.



“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach,” said Tanner. “I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”



UofSC President Bob Caslen and Tanner met with the coaching staff and student-athletes on Sunday to inform them of the change.



“I appreciate everything Coach Muschamp has done for our University. He is a true professional and strong advocate for our student-athletes,” said Caslen. “Under his leadership, our football players excelled in the classroom and served as mentors in the community. Will also brought much-needed stability to the program. However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction.”



A search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.



“We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for Carolina football,” added Tanner. “We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a University that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level.”



“Our search for a new head football coach begins today, and I have every confidence that Coach Tanner will find the right person to lead our program,” added Caslen. “A vibrant athletics program is integral to the college experience. I know how much football means to our students, faculty, alumni, and donors; I share that passion. Our priority remains winning a championship at the University of South Carolina.”



Muschamp was in his fifth season as South Carolina’s head coach with a record of 28-30, including a 2-5 mark this season. He is also the only coach to take the Gamecocks to bowl games in each of his first three seasons.



In his first season in Columbia, Muschamp guided the Gamecocks to a 6-7 mark and a spot in the Birmingham Bowl. The Gamecocks doubled their win total from the previous season while increasing their SEC wins from one to three.



His second season brought more success, as the team won nine games for just the seventh time in school history, was the only Power 5 school to have a multiple win total increase in 2016 and 2017, finished second in the SEC East and earned a second-straight bowl appearance. The season culminated with an Outback Bowl victory over Michigan on New Year’s Day.



Muschamp’s third squad posted a 7-6 campaign and a third-straight bowl appearance despite being decimated by injuries on the defensive side of the ball.



In his fourth year, the Gamecocks slipped to 4-8, but the season was highlighted by an overtime win over third-ranked Georgia, the eventual SEC Eastern Division champion.



Carolina defeated 15th-ranked Auburn on Oct. 17, 2020, to highlight this season’s achievements.



In nine seasons as a college head coach, all in the Southeastern Conference, Muschamp owns a 56-51 record, including a 28-21 mark in four seasons at Florida. He has also served as an assistant coach at Auburn, Texas, LSU, Valdosta State, Eastern Kentucky and West Georgia as well as the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.



