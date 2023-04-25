COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina men’s basketball announced the addition of forward Myles Stute on Tuesday. Stute, a 6-7 forward from Washington, D.C., brings a wealth of experience as a two-year starter at Vanderbilt.

“Myles not only adds tremendous experience to our group but that experience has come in the SEC which is extremely valuable,” said head coach Lamont Paris. “Myles will add real length, size and physicality to our perimeter. He has consistently proven himself to be a great threat from the 3-point line, and we will look to help him develop other aspects of his game as well. I believe Myles is an incredible fit for the group we have assembled so far.”

Stute appeared in 91 games with 59 starts in three seasons with the Commodores (2020-23), averaging 7.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game. He’s fresh off the best season of his career, where he averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest in 34 games (26 starts) this past season.

One of the top 3-point shooters in the SEC, Stute was 74-of-205 (36.1 percent) from behind the arc this past season. His 74 made 3s were T-6th most in the league with Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves. Stute was 79-of-183 (43.2 percent) from deep as a junior in 2021-22 as he led the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage. He was one of two Commodores to play in all 36 games that season, which tied the school record for games played.

Stute scored in double figures 14 times during the 2022-23 season with a trio of 20-point performances. He made 3 or more 3s on 14 occasions and had two games where he made seven shots from behind the arc, at Temple (11/15/22) and at Texas A&M (1/28/23).

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

2023 Gamecock Men’s Basketball Signees

Stephen Clark^ – 6’9 forward – Charlotte, N.C. (The Citadel)

Arden Conyers* – 6’6 guard – Blythewood, S.C. (Westwood HS)

Ta’Lon Cooper^ – 6’4 guard – Roebuck, S.C. (Minnesota)

Collin Murray-Boyles* – 6’7 forward – Columbia, S.C. (Wasatch Academy)

Myles Stute^ – 6’7 forward – Washington, D.C. (Vanderbilt)

^ – transfer

* – high school signee part of early signing period in November