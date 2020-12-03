Napier still in line for USC interview, according to sources

Although former USC and current Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer has been given front-runner status by numerous media outlets in the chase for South Carolina’s head coaching job, sources familiar with the process tell 7 Sports that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, a former Clemson offensive coordinator and Furman quarterback, intends to interview for the position at “an unknown location” Saturday.

Louisiana plays a Sun Belt Conference game at Appalachian State Friday night.

Napier’s Rajin’ Cajuns are currently ranked 20th and are 8-1 this season, with a win at nationally-ranked Iowa State to begin the campaign, and will play Coastal Carolina for the SBC title on December 19th.

He’s posted a 26-11 record in the third season of his first head coaching job.