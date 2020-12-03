Napier still in line for USC interview, according to sources

USC Gamecocks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usc gamecocks_20568

Although former USC and current Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer has been given front-runner status by numerous media outlets in the chase for South Carolina’s head coaching job, sources familiar with the process tell 7 Sports that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, a former Clemson offensive coordinator and Furman quarterback, intends to interview for the position at “an unknown location” Saturday.

Louisiana plays a Sun Belt Conference game at Appalachian State Friday night.

Napier’s Rajin’ Cajuns are currently ranked 20th and are 8-1 this season, with a win at nationally-ranked Iowa State to begin the campaign, and will play Coastal Carolina for the SBC title on December 19th.

He’s posted a 26-11 record in the third season of his first head coaching job.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories