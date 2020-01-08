Nembhard helps Florida roll past South Carolina 81-68

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Andrew Nembhard had 21 points and 10 assists to lead Florida to a 81-68 victory over South Carolina.

Keyontae Johnson added 19 and Scottie Lewis 15 for the Gators, who started 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the third time in four seasons.

Nembhard was a big reason why. He steadied the Gators throughout as South Carolina cut things to a point twice in the second half.

Florida’s leading scorer and rebounder Kerry Blackshear Jr. played only two minutes in the first half with foul trouble.

Maik Kotsar led South Carolina with 18 points.