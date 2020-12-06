No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65

USC Gamecocks

by: ANDREW LOGUE

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina guard Destiny Littleton finds a shot around Iowa State’s defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/ Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State.

The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.

Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each while Destanni Henderson had 12. Ashley Joens scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.

