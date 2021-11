Oregon forward Chanaya Pinto (10) drives against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) during an NCAA college basketball game at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points and Laeticia Amihere added 18 to help top-ranked South Carolina rout No. 9 Oregon 80-63 in the semifinals of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s tournament.

South Carolina’s victory sets up a matchup Monday against No. 2 UConn for the tournament title.

The Huskies edged No. 23 South Florida in the other semifinal. Chanaya Pinto scored 12 points to lead Oregon.