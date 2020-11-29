No. 13 Georgia runs all over South Carolina in 45-16 victory

Georgia running back James Cook (4) carries the ball during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards to help the No. 13 Bulldogs overpower depleted South Carolina 45-16 on Saturday night.

Freshman quarterback Luke Doty got his first collegiate start for the Gamecocks and was 18-22 for 190 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Tight end Nick Muse paced the receivers with eight catches for 131 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore running back Kevin Harris rushed for 53 yards and a score on 17 carries.

After throwing for 401 yards in his first start last week, Southern California transfer JT Daniels was 10 for 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Nick Muse paced the receivers with

Georgia led 21-0 after its first three possessions and before South Carolina got a first down. Zamir White ran 13 time for 84 yards, Kenny McIntosh had 79 yards on nine carries, and Daijun Edwards ran 14 times for 77 yards.