No. 2 South Carolina recovers to beat No. 17 Wildcats 76-55

USC Gamecocks

by: PETE IACOBELLI

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) is surrounded by Kentucky forward Keke McKinney (3), Tatyana Wyatt (14), and Chasity Patterson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 21 points and No. 2 South Carolina got back on track after its first Southeastern Conference loss in two seasons with a 76-55 victory over No. 17 Kentucky on Sunday.

The Gamecocks had won 31 straight over league opponents before falling at No. 21 Tennessee this past Thursday. But behind Cooke and some stingy defense, South Carolina bounced back strongly to remain atop the SEC entering the final week of the regular season.

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard finished with 12 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

