No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70

by: GARY B. GRAVES

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, left, shoots near Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20, including 10 in the third quarter to put No. 5 South Carolina ahead to stay as the Gamecocks rallied for a 75-70 victory over No. 10 Kentucky.

The Gamecocks trailed 41-32 at halftime and 54-46 late in the third before closing the quarter with an 11-2 run, including five by Boston. She and Henderson then added four points each during an 12-2 spurt to open the fourth that helped withstand Kentucky’s late rally.

South Carolina improves to 8-1 (3-0) on the season.

