No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, left, shoots near Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20, including 10 in the third quarter to put No. 5 South Carolina ahead to stay as the Gamecocks rallied for a 75-70 victory over No. 10 Kentucky.

The Gamecocks trailed 41-32 at halftime and 54-46 late in the third before closing the quarter with an 11-2 run, including five by Boston. She and Henderson then added four points each during an 12-2 spurt to open the fourth that helped withstand Kentucky’s late rally.

South Carolina improves to 8-1 (3-0) on the season.