No. 7 Texas A&M, Kellen Mond throttle South Carolina 48-3

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) stiff-arms Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kellen Mond threw four touchdown passes to become Texas A&M’s career leader, Isaiah Spiller ran for 131 yards and the No. 7 Aggies routed South Carolina 48-3 on Saturday night.

Mond moved past Jerrod Jefferson with the 68th touchdown pass of his career, a 52-yarder to Devon Achane in the third quarter with the game long decided.

Mond also ran for a score to help Texas A&M improve to 5-1 — all in the Southeastern Conference — for its best start since opening 6-0 in 2016. South Carolina, coming off an off week, had no answer.

The Gamecocks are 2-4.