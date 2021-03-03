Number 12 Arkansas drubs USC

USC Gamecocks

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
USC Gamecocks_6132

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight Southeastern Conference game with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks did it by putting on a show from way outside, hitting 15 3-pointers to open up a double-digit lead and win its most games in a row since the 1994 national champions closed SEC play with 10 in a row. Justin Smith had 22 points, JD Notae 21 and Desi Sills 15 off a career-best five 3-pointers. AJ Lawson led South Carolina with 18 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store