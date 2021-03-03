Number 12 Arkansas drubs USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight Southeastern Conference game with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks did it by putting on a show from way outside, hitting 15 3-pointers to open up a double-digit lead and win its most games in a row since the 1994 national champions closed SEC play with 10 in a row. Justin Smith had 22 points, JD Notae 21 and Desi Sills 15 off a career-best five 3-pointers. AJ Lawson led South Carolina with 18 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)