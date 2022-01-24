Number one Gamecocks roll to victory

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an official’s call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Dawn Staley and South Carolina have agreed to a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. The school’s Board of Trustees approved the deal worth $22.4 million on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to keep the national championship coach with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – LeLe Grissett had a season-high 14 points, Aliyah Boston had her 12th straight contest with a double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt for a 14th consecutive time in an 85-30 victory Monday night. Grissett made her first start of the season due to Zia Cooke’s injury. Grissett scored seven points in the opening period as the Gamecocks powered past the Commodores. Boston finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Brinae Alexander had 10 points to lead Vanderbilt, which was held to its lowest point total this season.

