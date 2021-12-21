Number one USC rallies past No. Stanford

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an official’s call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Dawn Staley and South Carolina have agreed to a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. The school’s Board of Trustees approved the deal worth $22.4 million on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to keep the national championship coach with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Aliyah Boston made the go-ahead layup with 1:05 to go and No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 18 points down to upend defending national champion and second-ranked Stanford 65-61 on Tuesday night. Boston finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as the Gamecocks improved to 12-0, a mark that includes five wins over opponents ranked in the Top 10. It seemed like that run might come to an end as Stanford took an 18-point lead in the first half and led 45-28 early in the third quarter. But Boston and Destanni Henderson led the Gamecocks back to victory.

