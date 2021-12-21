Number one USC rallies past No. Stanford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Aliyah Boston made the go-ahead layup with 1:05 to go and No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 18 points down to upend defending national champion and second-ranked Stanford 65-61 on Tuesday night. Boston finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as the Gamecocks improved to 12-0, a mark that includes five wins over opponents ranked in the Top 10. It seemed like that run might come to an end as Stanford took an 18-point lead in the first half and led 45-28 early in the third quarter. But Boston and Destanni Henderson led the Gamecocks back to victory.
