Number one USC Gamecocks rolls to 19th straight win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the No. 1 Gamecocks to a 95-44 victory over Vanderbilt.

It was South Carolina’s 19th straight win overall and 12th in a row over the Commodores.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 forward, had her 11th game this season with double figure points and rebounds.

Tyasha Harris and Destanni Henderson had 12 points each for South Carolina, which used a 17-0 run at the end of the opening quarter to take control.

Mariella Fasoula led Vanderbilt with 11 points.

