Number one USC women remain unbeaten with win at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46. South Carolina finished with a 44-26 rebounding advantage that included 19-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. It marked South Carolina’s fifth win this season against a team ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 poll. Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils. Duke shot just 29% in the first half and 34% for the game. The Blue Devils trailed by as many as 16.

