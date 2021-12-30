Number one USC women upset at Missouri in OT

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to an official’s call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Dawn Staley and South Carolina have agreed to a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. The school’s Board of Trustees approved the deal worth $22.4 million on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to keep the national championship coach with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Lauren Hansen made a driving layup with 0.1 seconds left and Missouri stunned No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Tigers (12-2) overcame the absence of scoring leader Aijha Blackwell and four other players to beat a No. 1 team for the first time in program history. It marked only the seventh time an unranked team has beaten the top-ranked team. Hansen and Hayley Frank each scored 21 points, LaDazhia Williams added 12, and Mama Dembele had 11. Aliyah Boston scored 17 points for South Carolina (12-1).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)