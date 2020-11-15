Ole Miss topples South Carolina, 59-42

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) is chased by South Carolina defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

OXFORD, Miss. (WSPA) – Kevin Harris scored five touchdowns and ran for nearly 250 yards, but the South Carolina Gamecocks fell to the Ole Miss Rebels, 59-42 Saturday night.

The Gamecocks got off to a fast start, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive when Collin Hill connected with Shi Smith on an 11-yard strike. It was the first of three first-quarter touchdowns by the Gamecocks, but the Rebels matched them score for score.

Both defenses struggled to stop the opposing offense as the two teams combined for 1256 total yards. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was 28-32 for 513 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill completed 17 of 28 passes for 230 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception.

The Gamecocks (2-5) have now dropped three games in a row while the Rebels (3-4) have now won their second in a row.

South Carolina takes on Missouri next Saturday, November 21 in Columbia at 7:30 p.m.