OrTre Smith ready to make most of redshirt senior season after sitting out last year

Columbia –

As a freshman, OrTre Smith had 30 receptions for 326 yards & 3 touchdowns, but has not come close to replicating that production since. The next two seasons Smith combined, he had just 12 catches for 94 yards and one score and didn’t play at all last season because of COVID concerns.

This year, his redshirt senior season, Smith is ready to make the most of the opportunity for several receivers to step up and fill-in some of the production lost with Shi Smith’s departure for the NFL.