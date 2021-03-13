Pair of Longhorn long balls too much to overcome as Texas shuts down USC, 3-0

AUSTIN, Texas (USC SID) – The University of South Carolina baseball team got six strikeouts from starting pitcher Brannon Jordan and outhit Texas 7-4, but a pair of home runs in the fifth and an insurance run in the eighth helped the Longhorns to a 3-0 win over the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon (March 13) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The two teams traded zeroes for the first four and a half innings. Texas then hit a pair of solo home runs from Peyton Powell and Mitchell Daly to give the Longhorns a two-run advantage.

Texas scored a run in the eighth by way of a balk. The Gamecocks then went in order in the ninth.

The Gamecocks best opportunity to score was in the third when George Callil singled and Brady Allen doubled in the gap in left to open the inning. A ground out comebacker to the pitcher, an intentional walk to load the bases and a double play ended the threat.

Jordan allowed two runs and three hits with the six strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in the five innings. Jack Mahoney pitched for the second straight night, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings.

Callil, Allen and Josiah Sightler had two hits apiece to lead Carolina’s offense.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina was shut out for the first time this season.

Allen recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the year.

The game was moved up four hours to try and avoid severe weather heading into Central Texas.

Opponents are now hitting .141 off Jordan this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Texas close out the series on Sunday morning (March 14) with an 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) start time. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.